A new private member bill could see maximum speed limits for some provincial freeways increasing to 120 kilometres per hour. Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit Canadian economy added 259,000 jobs in February: StatCan Statistics Canada says the economy added 259,000 jobs in February, almost wiping out losses sustained over the previous two months. Maritimers have mixed reaction to U.S. politician calls to reopen land border Some American politicians are urging Joe Biden to consider reopening the U.S.- Canada land border.