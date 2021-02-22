An iconic East Vancouver landmark could be yours for less than $2 million.

Vernon Drive Grocery has just been listed for sale.

The historic convenience store is 120 years old. It sits in the Strathcona neighbourhood near Clark Drive.

The lot also includes a two-storey character home with three rental units, the listing says.

The suites – one two-bedroom unit and two one-bedroom units – currently have tenants.

"This corner property on the Union/Adanac bike route is only a five minute drive to the centre of downtown Vancouver and is even closer to the new St. Paul's Hospital development," those behind the fourplex's listing wrote.

"Many opportunities with unique property."

The annual property taxes for the 3,531-square-foot lot are estimated at $6,650.

Photos from Realtor.ca show the convenience store and house included in the listing.