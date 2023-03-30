120-year-old temple in Victoria seeking donations for repairs
A more-than-a-century-old temple in Canada's oldest Chinatown is in desperate need of repairs.
The Tam Kung Temple on Government Street in Victoria needs $600,000 for renovations.
The Yen Wo Society, which owns the 120-year-old building, says it needs a seismic upgrade, and needs to fix leaks in its roof and windows.
The Victoria Civic Heritage Society is willing to pay about $200,000 for the project, but the society has to make up the remaining $400,000.
"For the historic value alone, we wanted to keep it going and alive," said Nora Butz, president of the Yen Wo Society.
"The temple had been running since 1912 and it's been open to the public every day," she said.
Donations to the historic building can be made at the Saanich Legacy Foundation or at the Tam Kung Temple website.
