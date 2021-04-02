122 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a big jump from previous day's total of 84 cases.

On Wednesday, 97 new cases were added, a daily high not seen since mid-January. The highest single-day total for the entire pandemic was 148 cases reported in early January at the peak of the second wave.

84 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 84 new cases were reported.

The London region now has 7,302 cases, with 6,465 resolved and 188 deaths (none new), leaving 649 active cases. There are eight confirmed variant cases and 228 that have screened positive.

Daily case counts have surged in the region since the weekend, when 75 cases were reported on Sunday, and the entire province is moving into a lockdown.

Active outbreaks continue at three seniors' facilities and two schools, as well as at four Western University residences – Elgin Hall, Ontario Hall, Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Medway-Sydenham Hall where an new outbreak has been declared.

On a positive note, several pharmacies in Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford are set to begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults over 55.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 90 active, 2,835 total, 2,676 resolved, 69 deaths, 75 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 85 active, 1,663 total, 1,534 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth –15 active, 1,422 total, 1,357 resolved, 50 deaths, 13 variants

Grey-Bruce – 65 active, 827 total, 758 resolved, four deaths, 46 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 19 new, 176 active, 2,878 total, 2,652 resolved, 50 deaths, 133 variants