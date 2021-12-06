125 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 125 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as active cases rise.

The update includes 26 cases on Sunday, 37 cases reported Saturday and 62 on Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 21,145 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region to date, including 20,549 recoveries and 308 deaths.

Active cases rose by 52 over the weekend, now sitting at 282.

There are 12 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including two people in the ICU.

There are 14 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. Outbreaks were declared at three schools over the weekend, including Mary Johnston Public School, Sir Adam Beck Public School and Saint John Paul II Catholic Elementary School. An outbreak is also listed at a sales/service automotive site.

The region's breakdown of 7,257 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,749 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

A total of 941,742 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region to date. Of the eligible population of people five and older, 83.89 per cent has one dose, while 79.44 per cent has two doses.

As for the entire population, 79.44 per cent are partially vaccinated and 75.24 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 887 new cases on Monday, along with three new deaths related to the disease.

The seven-day average of new cases in the province is 940, up from 783 at this point last week.

With files from CTV Toronto