$125K in drugs seized from homes of 2 arrested in drug-trafficking case

Edmonton police seized $125,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and illegal cannabis in a recent investigation.

Weapons and other substances believed to be used to make drugs were also seized on Oct. 26 during a warranted search of two downtown homes.

Two men are facing charges related to the case.

Can Nguyen, 53, faces six charges related to the drugs and possessing a prohibited weapon. Minh Tran, 59, faces two charges of possessing a controlled substance for trafficking.