As of Dec. 23, there were 123 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, medium-security unit according to Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

In addition, there are an additional three active inmate cases at the maximum-security unit.

There are also 12 active cases of COVID-19 among employees at the facility.

Mass testing for COVID-19 is being offered to all staff and inmates, includes asymptomatic individuals, with rapid test kits, CSC says. The test are then laboratory-confirmed.

CSC says contact tracing is underway and a third-party cleaner has been brought in to enhance cleaning at the facility.

All in-person visits to inmates are suspended to the prison until further notice.