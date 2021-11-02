127 cases of COVID-19, 1 death reported in Manitoba Tuesday; Southern Health leads new case count

Manitoba is reporting 127 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with one death.

The Southern health region had the most cases with 50, followed by the Winnipeg health region with 27 new cases of the virus.

The Northern health region had 26 cases, Prairie Mountain had 17, while the Interlake-Eastern health region had seven cases.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate keeps climbing and now sits at five per cent, jumping almost half a per cent since Monday.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 75 were in unvaccinated people, 49 were in fully vaccinated people, and three were people who are partially vaccinated.

Manitoba now has 1,303 active cases of the virus with 1,249 deaths. Information about Tuesday’s death was not reported.

Provincial data shows there are currently 104 people in hospital because of the virus, with 77 of those individuals having active cases of COVID-19. Of the 77 in hospital, 50 are not vaccinated, 23 are fully vaccinated, and four are partially vaccinated.

Of those hospitalized 24 are in the ICU, with 18 patients having active cases. Fifteen of those cases are unvaccinated, while three are fully vaccinated.

The province has now completed 1,094,672 COVID-19 tests after 2,331 tests were completed on Monday.

Overall, there have been 63,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba with 61,257 recoveries.

Manitoba has also reported 20,728 total variant cases. Of those cases, 11,215 are unspecified, 7,255 are Alpha cases, and 1,894 are Delta cases.