127 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 127 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

As of April 26, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 50 inpatients with COVID-19, seven of which are in adult ICU. There is currently one outbreak at Victoria Hospital sub-acute medicine.

LHSC is also reporting eight inpatients with COVID-19 at the Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in paediatric critical care.

As of April 26, 114 staff are currently out sick with COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s.

There are currently 917 active COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London. The region has seen a total of 373 deaths.

Meanwhile, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) says that the impacts of Ontario’s sixth COVID-19 wave are being felt strongest in high-risk settings, and that due to limited PCR testing, the reported case counts are much lower than the true number of people with COVID-19.

“This is putting pressure on our health care system and highest risk settings, not only due to staff absences, but also because of the extra care required for COVID positive patients and residents,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, medical officer of health for Huron-Perth.

On Wednesday, HPPH reported 13 active outbreaks in the region and 11 hospitalizations.

On April 22 the province announced that provincial masking requirements in high-risk settings — which were slated to end Wednesday — would be extended until June 11. Settings include public transit and health care settings (such as hospitals and doctors’ offices), congregate care settings, and long-term care and retirement homes.