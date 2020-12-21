The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 127 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday.

The health unit has reported triple-digit cases for eight days straight. A record-high 243 cases were reported on Friday.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

16 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

106 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,861 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,622 people who have recovered.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a province-wide lockdown and measures associaited Monday afternoon.

“We definitely want to see stricter measures put forward by the province but we’ll have to wait and see what recommendations come forward," medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said.

He said at the start of the pandemic, before Stage 1 was introduced by the province where had been more wide-spread closures. Now, Ahmed said, people are still going to work and having small social gatherings.

“When people stayed at home we were able to flatten the curve we didn’t see the impact we are seeing right now," he said.

The WECHU says there are 1,141 active cases being followed by the health unit. There are 83 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 13 in the ICU. There are 118 suspected cases of the virus in Windsor hospital.

There are 35 outbreaks in the region, another retirement home and work place have experienced outbreaks since Sunday.

13 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

14 workplace outbreaks

3 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

3 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 98. Sixty-one deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.