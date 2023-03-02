128-bed expansion coming for Barrie, Ont. long-term-care facility

A long-term care facility in Barrie, Ont. is embarking on the first phase of its 20-year expansion plan.

Victoria Village has begun rezoning properties on its 6.7 acres of land, which will see it build a new 128-bed facility, affordable residential housing, and commercial and community use space.

The rezoning applications were discussed at a public hearing Thursday for 76 Ross Street, 61 Wellington Street West., 150 Toronto Strreet and 54 Ross Street.

The plan would allow for additional residential uses on each as the non-profit gears up to begin construction on its massive expansion.

"The exciting thing for us is not only serving residents that live here in the village, but also seniors that live here in the community," said Bill Krever, Victoria Village President and CEO. "That'll be done with those community and commercial spaces especially, but of course, our priority is the long-term-care expansion right now."

Krever estimated that about 4,000 people alone are waiting for beds at facilities in Barrie, while the waitlist at Victoria Village amounts to roughly a five-year wait.

"We have about 620 on our list, with a turnover of about 40 people per year," he said.

Krever added that upon completion of the rezoning applications, construction on the campus would still be far away.

Victoria Village will likely have to wait 18 months before shovels are put in the ground, and more government funding still needs to be secured.

The project is estimated to cost $60 million.

Ontario has already approved the 128-bed expansion.