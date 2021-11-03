128 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday

The province reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with two deaths.

This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 1,345 and the death count to 1,251.

The Winnipeg health region had the most positive cases with 40, followed by the Northern health region with 33.

The Southern health region had 29, Prairie Mountain had 17 new cases of COVID-19 and the Interlake-Eastern reported seven cases of the virus.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 4.9 per cent.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 75 were in unvaccinated people, 48 were in fully vaccinated people, and five were in people who are partially vaccinated.

Provincial data shows there are 106 people in hospital because of COVID-19, with 78 of those individuals having active cases of the virus. Of the active cases, 53 patients were not vaccinated, 20 were fully vaccinated with another five people being partially vaccinated.

There are also 23 people in hospital ICUs, with 17 having active cases of the virus. Sixteen of those patients were not vaccinated.

The province has now completed 1,097,265 COVID-19 tests after 2,593 tests were completed on Tuesday.

Overall, there have been 63,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba with 61,335 recoveries.

Manitoba has also reported 21,035 total variant cases. Of those cases the majority are unclassified with 11,453 are unspecified, 7,255 are Alpha cases, and 1,963 are Delta cases.