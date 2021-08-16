129 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over the weekend, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and no new deaths.

Officials reporting:

29 cases on Aug. 14

54 cases on Aug. 15

36 cases on Aug. 16

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,280 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,583 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

28 cases are community acquired

41 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

58 cases are still under investigation

2 cases are travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 6 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 1 person are in the ICU. Windsor Regional Hospital says all patients are unvaccinated.

The health unit website also reporting 2,212 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

A total of 558,133 doses have been administered to WEC residents

77.4% of WEC residents 12 years and older have received at least 1 dose

69.7% of WEC residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated

A mobile vaccination clinic for anyone 12 years of age and older is schedule this week at 33 Princess St. in Leamington on:

Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.