$12K in dental gold recovered by Vancouver police in 'strange and puzzling' investigation

Thousands of dollars in stolen dental gold was recovered by Vancouver police and investigators are hoping to return it to its rightful owner.

In a rather bizarre investigation, officers said $12,000 in gold fillings, caps and bridges was recovered back in June by property crime investigators after it was sold to a gold buyer in East Vancouver.

"Our investigators immediately seized the gold, knowing it was likely stolen," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release Thursday.

"So far, we haven’t been able to determine from where the gold was stolen, so we haven’t yet been able to make an arrest or lay charges."

Officers believe the gold was possibly taken during a break-in at a dental office or taken from the home of someone who was collecting it.

"This is a strange and puzzling case, unlike anything our investigators have seen in a long time," Addison said.

"We don’t know where this gold was taken from or who owns it, but we believe it was obtained through crime and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward."

Vancouver police said the theft may not have been reported to police and it also may have happened in another city or province.

Anyone with details can call Vancouver police's property crime unit at 604-717-0613.