$12K in fragrances stolen from Fort Saskatchewan business
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for the person who stole $12,000 worth of fragrances from a local business.
The robbery happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 15.
Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business on Westpark Boulevard.
The robber left the scene before police arrived.
The thief is described as male, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the back,a face covering and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
