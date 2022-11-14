$12M set aside to support Ukrainian students in Alberta

The Alberta government is spending millions to support students who fled the war in Ukraine.

There are more than 2,200 Ukrainian evacuees who are now students in Alberta schools, according to the Alberta government.

"These children are adapting to a culture and, in many cases, a language that is new to them and they need our help," said Premier Danielle Smith.

In order to help provide language, social and educational support to those students, the province is directing $12.3 million to school authorities.

“Schools play an important role in the growth and well-being of youth, which is why Ukrainian children need our help to feel supported and welcomed," Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said.

"The funding we are providing to school authorities will help ensure schools can provide additional language, programming, and mental health supports to new Ukrainian students.”

Additional funding in March 2023, for students who arrive midway through the school year, was also announced Monday.

“Since March 2022, Edmonton Catholic Schools has welcomed 672 students who have been displaced from Ukraine," said Sandra Palazzo, the board chair of Edmonton Catholic Schools.

"This funding will go so far in helping us continue to create a welcoming, caring and safe learning experience for these vulnerable children.”

Ukrainian students are enrolled at 612 different schools in Alberta, with 75 per cent of students being in Edmonton and Calgary, according to the provincial government.

"We are very proud of our schools, staff, parishes and greater community for welcoming families from Ukraine and helping them feel at home here," said Le-Ann Ewaskiw, the board chair of Elk Island Catholic Schools.

"Our communities have been enriched by the opportunity to support these brave and resilient families in their time of need."