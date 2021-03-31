12th annual Hats on for Healthcare goes virtual

The 12th annual ‘Hats on for Healthcare‘ signature fundraising event looks a little different this year.

CTV Windsor senior anchor, Jim Crichton emceed Wednesday’s virtual launch party.

Unlike previous years where the event was scheduled for one day, this year’s event will run from March 31 to April 28, giving organizations the opportunity to hold a “hat day” and raise funds.

Money collected will support Windsor Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 assistance fund to purchase new equipment to help patients battling COVID-19.

“Windsor Regional Hospital continues its leadership role during this global pandemic and the COVID-19 Assistance Fund was created in March 2020 to help the hospital respond to the rapidly changing needs,” says Co-Chair Harvey Snaden.

“This fund has allowed us to support our frontline heroes through the supply of Personal Protective Equipment and to support our community through the purchase of critically needed medical equipment.”

The signature has raised over $400,000 for various programs and services at Windsor Regional Hospital including the Critical Care Program, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Radiology, Diagnostic Imaging and Mental Health.

“This has been a very challenging year for everyone and we know that all of us are ready for some fun and the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of others. So please join us as we put on our hats and make a donation for healthcare in our community,” says Co-Chair Elaine Snaden.

Individuals, organizations, businesses, schools and retailers are invited to register here, put on a hat and raise some funds for a worthy cause.