13 B.C. communities set or tied minimum temperature records Friday

Twelve more low temperature records fell across B.C. on Good Friday, and a 13th was tied, as clear skies and cold air seeping in from the north chilled many parts of the province overnight.

It's the second day in a row that at least a dozen temperature records have been set or tied in B.C., according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency's summary showed the following 13 areas either exceeding or tying their record minimum temperatures for April 15 on Friday:

Bella Bella Area: New record of -4.4, old record of -1.5 was set in 2013

Clinton Area: Tied old record of -9.5 set in 1982

Cranbrook Area: New record of -10.1, old record of -9.4 was set in 1953

Dease Lake Area: New record of -16.3, old record of -14.4 was set in 1978

Hope Area: New record of -0.3, old record of 0 was set in 1954

Lytton Area: New record of -2.9, old record of -2.2 was set in 1967

Nakusp Area: New record of -3.7, old record of -3.3 was set in 1972

Port Hardy Area: New record of -2.5, old record of -1.5 was set in 2001

Powell River Area: New record of -1.8, old record of -1.7 was set in 1964

Puntzi Mountain Area: New record of -14.1, old record of -12.6 was set in 2006

Sparwood Area: New record of -13.7, old record of -9.2 was set in 2000

Tatlayoko Lake Area: New record of -13.8, old record of -11.1 was set in 1967

Williams Lake Area: New record of -8.3, old record of -6.6 was set in 2000

For Bella Bella, Clinton, Cranbrook, Dease Lake, Lytton, Nakusp and Puntzi Mountain, Friday was the second consecutive day that low temperatures reached or exceeded previous records.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gregg Walters told CTV News a trough over southern and central B.C. has brought colder temperatures, and a lack of cloud cover at night allowed temperatures to fall even further.

"If we get clear skies at night, then whatever heat has been generated by the sun to the surface in the morning will radiate outwards," Walters explained. "Then you get the cooling because of that, so cloud cover at night generally results in warmer temperatures. Clear skies at night generally result in temperatures dropping."

He said B.C. residents can expect temperatures to gradually warm up over the next few days.