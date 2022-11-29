13 break-ins reported in Candle Lake

Police say 13 residences and trailers were targeted in a rash of break-ins in a popular Saskatchewan resort community.

A single break and enter into a seasonal residence was reported Smeaton RCMP on Nov. 26, a news release said.

Upon arrival, police discovered another dozen apparent break-ins in the area.

None of the affected properties were occupied at the time of the break-ins, RCMP said.

Smeaton RCMP is asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact to police if they have witnessed anything suspicious recently.