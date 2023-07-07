13 charges laid against former Surrey RCMP officer

A former Surrey RCMP probationary constable is facing drug trafficking, theft and conspiracy charges after a "complex anti-corruption investigation," police say.

Dawwd (Daoud) Soukary has been charged with 13 offences, the B.C. RCMP announced in a statement Friday.

The charges include eight counts of breach of trust, two counts of distributing cannabis and one count each of trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery, and theft over $5,000.

Soukary was in his probationary period as a constable with the Surrey RCMP when he was arrested outside an RCMP detachment on Jan. 27, 2021, according to police.

His arrest followed a six-month, covert investigation that began in summer 2020, Mounties said.

Among the allegations that prompted the investigation were "improper associations with criminals," police said.

After his arrest, Soukary was suspended and had his security clearance revoked. An RCMP Code of Conduct investigation also began, parallel to the criminal investigation.

Police said he was later served a notice that his pay and allowances would be stopped, and his probationary period would be interrupted. He officially resigned from the RCMP in June 2021.

"When we became aware of the allegations against Soukary, we took immediate steps to investigate his actions as well as mitigate any negative impact those actions might have had on public safety," said Chief Supt. Elija Rain of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit, in the statement.

"The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police. While allegations of this nature are exceedingly rare in the RCMP, we acknowledge that they can taint the public’s perspective of us, making it all the more important for us to take swift action when they arise."

Soukary's next appearance in Surrey provincial court is scheduled for Aug. 24, according to RCMP.