13 Christmas attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday lights displays and events to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-thru holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season.

Magic of Lights continues nightly at Wesley Clover Parks until Jan. 8.

Every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ACROSS CANADA

Bright experiences await you in downtown Ottawa during Christmas Lights Across Canada from Dec. 8 to Jan. 7.

Don't miss the new multimedia projection on Parliament Hill.

"Come live the nocturnal odyssey of luminous sparks that awaken during the Canadian winter solstice. Their mission is to add light to winter evenings," said Canadian Heritage. "The luminous sparks travel across Canada’s multiple landscapes. As they surmount obstacles, they will get help to achieve their important task."

You can also checkout the Pathway of Lights in Canada's Capital Region. Be charmed by the thousands of dazzling lights that brighten the heart of capital.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/christmas-lights.html.

VINTAGE VILLAGE OF LIGHTS

The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum presents Vintage Village of Lights.

Checkout the lights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Advance registration is required. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS AT SAUNDERS FARM

Saunders Farm presents a Country Christmas Drive-Thru light and sound experience through its 180-year-old family farm and forest.

The Country Christmas Light and Sound Show runs from Saturday, Dec. 4 to Dec. 30.

Guests visiting Saunders Farm for the drive-thru experience only do not need to be vaccinated. All guests 13 years old and older must be fully vaccinated to visit the Farm Shop, CiderHouse and Christmas Tree lot.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

CHRISTMAS VILLAGE AT STANLEY'S OLDE MAPLE LANE FARM

Celebrate Christmas at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm in Edwards, Ont.

Take a ride through the forest and visit the elves at their village. Play games, sing songs and maybe even meet a surprise visitor from the North Pole.

The Christmas Village begins Dec. 4.

For more information and tickets, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Christmas Market returns to Lansdowne this holiday season.

Enjoy holiday shopping, entertainment and local flavours each weekend until Dec. 19.

For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.

TREES OF HOPE

Fairmont Chateau Laurier presents Trees of Hope for CHEO.

Companies and organizations decorate Christmas Trees, which will be on display in the main spaces of the hotel through the holiday season.

For more information, visit https://treesofhope.ca/.

ALIGHT AT NIGHT AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Over one million lights are on display at Upper Canada Village this holiday season.

Alight at Night is billed as eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival.

Lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for its annual Alight at Night Festival.

Alight at Night runs until Jan. 1

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details and tickets.

RIVER OF LIGHTS IN BROCKVILLE

The Brockville River of Lights features over 70,000 lights set to music on Blockhouse Island. Set your car radio to 88.1 and enjoy the show from the comfort of your vehicle.

The River of Lights is a free, family-friendly event running until Jan. 2, 2022.

For more information, visit www.brockville.com/riveroflights.

SMITHS FALLS CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a tour of the lights in Centennial Park in Smiths Falls.

Beginning Nov. 29 and ending on New Year's Eve, the Celebration of Lights is a chance to take in festival displays beneath the stars.

For more information, visit https://www.smithsfalls.ca/events/event/smiths-falls-celebration-of-lights-2021/.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS IN PERTH

The town of Perth invites you to the Festival of Lights.

View decorated Christmas trees from the outside of the Crystal Palace.

A Community Christmas Tree will also be lit up outside the Crystal Palace. Everyone is encouraged to hang a red ornament to thank frontline workers for everything they have provided since the start of the pandemic.

For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/festival-of-lights.aspx#.

IAN'S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE PARK

Celebrate Christmas at Ian's Christmas Adventure Park in Beckwith, Ont.

Meet Santa, enjoy hay rides and petting farm, mazes, a skating rink and hiking trails.

Ian's Christmas Park is open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December.

For more information, visit https://www.ianschristmaspark.ca/.

ENCHANTED HOLIDAY DRIVE

Enjoy the Enchanted Holiday Drive at Karters' Korner's track in Ottawa.

The drive-thru experience showcases special effects, innovative lighting and fantastical production.

The Enchanted Holiday Drive runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23.

For tickets, visit https://www.enchantedottawa.ca/.

Email ottawaweb@bellmedia.ca to let us know about your Christmas and holiday light display we may have missed.