13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week

The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.

Eleven of the deaths were among those 80 and older, one each was in the 20-39 age category and the 40-59 age group.

Four of the deaths were in the Regina zone.

There were also 1,013 new laboratory confirmed cases, resulting in a test positivity rate of 12.7 per cent. Positive cases were also down from 1,102 in the Feb. 20-26 report.

The Regina zone was responsible for 231 of those cases, while the Saskatoon region accounted for 207. PCR testing is only available to those deemed at risk.

A total of 339 people are in hospital, 142 are for a COVID-19-related illness, 186 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 12 are under investigation.

Twenty-four people are in ICUs.

On Thursday Premier Scott Moe also said that Saskatchewan’s emergency order will not be renewed when it expires on Monday.