13 guns still missing from trailer stolen in Peterborough, Ont.

The inventory check of a stolen trailer full of guns has revealed that 13 small-calibre firearms are still missing.

The theft took place in the early morning on Feb. 14 at a truck yard on Parkhill Road East in Peterborough, Ont.

The truck, which was carrying a trailer with more than 2,000 firearms inside, was seen on surveillance footage being driven out of the yard by an unspecified number of suspects.

The truck was located by police on Tuesday, but the trailer full of guns was missing.

The following day Peel Regional Police found the trailer near Cantay and Mavis Roads. It contained “numerous long guns and magazines” of an “unknown value,” although at the time investigators could not say if all firearms were accounted for.

Police, in cooperation with the manufacturers, conducted an inventory of the trailer and confirmed Thursday that 13 “small-calibre firearms” are still missing.

No further details have been released by investigators.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who were seen leaving the truck yard in a four-door blue sedan. Suspect descriptions have not been provided.

“Any unaccounted for firearms is concerning to Peterborough Police,” officials said in a news release.

“Investigators ask anyone who may have information on this incident to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”