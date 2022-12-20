13 impaired driving charges laid in Sask. during early December checkpoints: RCMP

RCMP caught 28 people driving while impaired in Saskatchewan – including 13 who were charged - during an enforcement blitz earlier this month.

Police conducted 43 different checkpoints across Saskatchewan for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Dec. 3, according to a news release.

As a result, police checked 1,755 vehicles. In total, 13 people were charged with impaired driving.

Another 11 roadside suspensions were handed out for below criminal code impairment due to alcohol, and four suspensions were given for below criminal code impairment involving drugs.

Several RCMP detachments conducted the checkpoints, alongside Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) officers from Weyburn Police Service, Estevan Police Service, Moose Jaw Police Service, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service.

“We want to thank the public for continuing to report suspected impaired drivers, we make every effort to locate them. One call is all it takes to help increase road safety in your community,” Sgt. Garnet Waldbauer of Saskatchewan RCMP’s CTSS Unit said.