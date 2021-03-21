After adding 10 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the preceding three days, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 13 more on Sunday evening.

The most recent additions to the list either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 10 and 19. Most of the flights were domestic, but three arrived from India.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 10: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 21 to 27 and 31 to 36)

March 12: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 28 to 34)

March 14: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 32 to 38)

March 14: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 24 to 30 and 38 to 44)

March 14: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 24 to 30)

March 15: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)

March 15: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 29 to 35)

March 16: Air Canada flight 8245 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows one to seven and 11 to 20)

March 16: Swoop flight 182 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows 18 to 24)

March 17: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

March 17: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 18: WestJet flight 711 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows two to five)

March 19: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days, including spending the first three in a government-approved quarantine hotel while awaiting a COVID-19 test.

International travellers bound for Canada are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure before being allowed to board their flights.

No such requirements are in place for domestic travellers, but health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, health officials publish notifications about affected flights on the BCCDC website.