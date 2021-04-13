13 more tickets handed out to Manitobans not following health orders

Enforcement officials in Manitoba handed out 13 more tickets to people and businesses for not following public health orders between April 5 and 11.

Eight of the tickets were for $1,296, three of which were handed out in connection to gatherings at private residences or outdoors.

One business was also included in those eight tickets—Northgate Car Wash located at 1361 McPhillips St. in Winnipeg.

The other five tickets were for $298 and were issued for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

On top of the tickets, another 100 warnings were issued last week.

The province said most Manitobans are following the fundamentals.

"However, education and enforcement remain necessary in some instances. The public is reminded that abusive and aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated and criminal offences will be reported to police and investigated," the province said in a news release.

The province said since April 2020, 3,683 warnings have been issued as well as 1,159 tickets, which equals more than $1.5 million in fines for both businesses and people.