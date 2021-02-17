The two companies that own and operate the majority of grocery stores and pharmacies in the southern Alberta region have reported a number of new active cases of COVID-19 among employees.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys Inc. have been sharing updates on confirmed coronavirus cases in Calgary and the surrounding areas since the pandemic began.

The information, which is shared on their corporate websites, is being released in order to inform customers about any possible close contacts they may have had and to allow them to take proper precautions.

In the past week, 13 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in workers at those stores:

Loblaw

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Road S.W., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 17 (both last worked Feb. 7);

An employee at the NOFRILLS (425 13 St. N., Lethbridge, Alta.) tested positive Feb. 17 (last worked Feb. 5);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (317 Seventh Ave. S.W., Unit T 100, Calgary) tested positive Feb. 17 (last worked Feb. 14);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 14 (last worked Feb. 10);

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 14 (first last worked Feb. 4 and the other two on Feb. 7);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 11 (last worked Feb. 8) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (Unit 100 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Feb. 10 (last worked Feb. 6).

