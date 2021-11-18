13 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London, Port Burwell PS closed

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,684 cases and 249 related deaths, with 14,320 cases resolved leaving 115 active. Thursday's total raises the seven-day moving average to 13.1 from 12.7 the previous day.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 60.1 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 69.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

Speaking on the three deaths reported in the region this week, MLHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers expressed sadness and clarified that two were unvaccinated while one was partially vaccinated.

He reiterated that local and provincial data show the difference vaccination can make when it comes to hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

"The risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and death is dramatically reduced amongst those that are fully vaccinated. The estimated risk of ICU admission -- it's about 26 times higher risk of ending up in ICU if you end up with COVID-19 if you're unvaccinated, relative to those who are fully faccinated. It's a profound difference."

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 16 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of two cases in the last 24 hours, with eight in adult Critical Care.

There is one active outbreak at a seniors' facility in the region -- at Richmond Woods retirement residence, while an outbreak at The Village of Glendale Crossing has been declared over. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There are also active outbreaks at London-area schools including: Mary Wright Public School, Notre Dame Catholic School and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. An outbreak at St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School has been declared over.

In addition, an outbreak has prompted the closure of Port Burwell Public School to in-person learning, the Thames Valley District School Board announced Thursday evening.

The closure and start of virtual learning begins Friday, with the school expected to reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.

"Board administration has determined that school operations and instruction pose a challenge with the current number of cases impacting several classes," officials said in a statement.

Families can expect to be contacted by teachers with information for virtual learning, and anyone requiring technology can contact the school's office.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 16 new, 144 active, 5,056 total, 4,817 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 27 active, 2,480 total, 2,426 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 109 active, 3,266 total, 3,097 resolved, 53 deaths

Huron-Perth – 12 new, 51 active, 2,464 total, 2,344 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 35 active, 4,296 total, 4,187 resolved, 74 deaths

Ontario health officials reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly two months with 711 infections. Five additional COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Thursday.