13 people from GTA win more than $100K in LOTTO 6/49 draw

A group of 13 people in the Greater Toronto Area have won more than $100,000 combined in a 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said the group won the second prize in the Oct. 6 draw.

In total, the prize was $107,479.30, including a winning $2 ENCORE selection.

The group has members from all over the GTA, including Toronto, Brampton, Markham, Thornhill, Georgetown, Scarborough, Brantford, Pickering and Richmond Hill.

According to the OLG, LOTTO 6/49 winners in Ontario have won more than $13.6 billion in prizes since 1982.

The Oct. 6 winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, Ont.