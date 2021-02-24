The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 13 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures so far this week.

The centre added three flights to the list on Sunday evening, two on Monday and eight more on Wednesday.

Each flight either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, and all but one of the flights were domestic.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Feb. 12: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows two to eight)

Feb. 13: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)

Feb. 13: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8239 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows two to eight)

Feb. 15: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 20 to 26)

Feb. 15: Air Canada flight 224 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 28 to 34)

Feb. 15: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows one to three)

Feb. 17: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27 and 29 to 35)

Feb. 17: Air Canada flight 242 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 19 to 25)

Feb. 17: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 18 to 24)

Feb. 18: WestJet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 18 to 24)

Feb. 18: WestJet flight 3450 from Abbotsford to Calgary (rows 16 to 19)

Feb. 18: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 30 to 36)

Feb. 19: Aeromexico flight 9644 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

International travellers are required to provide proof of a recent negative test for COVID-19 in order to board flights bound for Canada. They are also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, and as of Monday they must spend their first three days under supervision in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

No such requirements are placed on domestic travellers, though health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential travel for months.

The BCCDC does not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a COVID-19 exposure. Instead, notices are published on the centre's website.