13 temperature records broken or tied in B.C. amid brief late-season heat wave

More than a dozen temperature records were broken or tied in B.C. Tuesday as parts of the province endure a short late-season heat wave.

Preliminary data from Environment Canada showed 12 areas set new records for high temperatures on Aug. 30, with many previous records being decades old. One region tied its previous record.

Abbotsford, for example, broke its previous 1987 record of 31.8 C by recording 33.7 C Tuesday. The oldest record shattered was in Trail, which previously recorded 35 C in 1940. This year, it got up to 37.1 C.

Other high temperature records that were broken or tied, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Cache Creek area – new record of 36.6, old record of 36.1 set in 1967.

Clinton area – new record of 31.4, old record of 30.9 set in 2009.

Comox area – new record of 30.9, old record of 30 set in 1944.

Creston area – new record of 33.1, old record of 33.1 set in 2009.

Kamloops area – new record of 36, old record of 35.6 set in 1967.

Kelowna area – new record of 34.1, old record of 33.9 set in 1967.

Merritt area – new record of 35.6, old record of 34 set in 2009.

Pemberton area – tied its 1974 record of 35.6.

Sechelt area – new record of 30.4, old record of 27.2 set in 1974.

Squamish area – new record of 33.2, old record of 28 set in 2003.

Williams Lake area – new record of 34.5, old record of 32.8 set in 1967.

Some regions remained under heat warnings Wednesday, with high temperatures expected through Friday.

"A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of southern B.C. this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from today to Friday," Environment Canada's heat warning for the Fraser Canyon, which includes Lytton, said.

"For the long weekend, temperatures will fall below heat warning criteria but remain above seasonal."

Temperatures are expected to reach 39 C in Lytton on Friday, before highs drop to 30 C over the weekend.

Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and parts of Vancouver Island were also under heat warnings.

In Vancouver, it's predicted to be a little cooler, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures aren't expected to get higher than 26 C over the next week.