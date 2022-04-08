13 things to do in Ottawa this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
ATLETICO OTTAWA
Atletico Ottawa kicks off a new season Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC at 3 p.m.
Admission is "Pay What You Can", with proceeds supporting humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/View this post on Instagram
OTTAWA 67s
The Ottawa 67's host Hamilton Friday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Face masks are no longer mandatory inside the Arena at TD Place.
For more information, visit https://ottawa67s.com/.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators host the Winnipeg Jets Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Masks are no longer mandatory inside Canadian Tire Centre.
For ticket information, visit nhl.com/senators.
BLUE RODEO
Blue Rodeo brings the "Many a Mile Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/blue-rodeo/View this post on Instagram
SUGAR BUSH SEASON
Sugar bush season is underway across the region. Visit each site's website for details.
- Fortune Farms outside Almonte
- Fulton's Sugar Bush & Maple Shop
- Mapleside Sugar Bush in Pembroke
- Proulx Sugar Bush
- Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
- Sugar Shack at Richelieu Vanier Park
- Temple's Sugar Bush in Lanark
- The Log Farm
- Walts Sugar Shack in Consecon, Ont.
- Wheelers Maple Products in McDonalds Corners
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open
SKIING
Visit each resort's website to see if the ski hills are open this weekend.
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market Winter Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.View this post on Instagram
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Etienne Coppee Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30107
IRISH FILM FESTIVAL OTTAWA
The Irish Film Festival Ottawa kicks off this weekend in Ottawa.
Enjoy in-person events at the Arts Court Theatre or online.
For more information, visit https://www.irishfilmfestivalottawa.ca/.View this post on Instagram
OTTAWA FIRE VIRTUAL TOURS
The Ottawa Fire Service is inviting you to tour two fire stations virtually.
The service has teamed up with a local videographer to create two high-quality virtual station tours of Fire Station 53 in Orleans and Fire Station 73 in Vars.
The virtual station tours are in English with French subtitles.
For Station 53, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx6dyMNVkLE
For Station 73, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3hqBTnW29k
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.