13 train cars derail in northern Alberta, no danger to public: CN Rail

A train derailment in northern Alberta within 100 metres of a community is under investigation.

Lac La Biche County said a trail derailed after 4 p.m. Friday evening approximately 100 metres east of the hamlet of Hylo, Alta.

RCMP, peace officers, and Lac La Biche County fire rescue responded to the derailment.

CN Rail confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that a train derailed and that 13 cars hauling petroleum coke, or unpurified coal, were found on their side.

There are no injuries or dangerous goods involved, CN Rail said.

RCMP said the derailment occurred between rail crossings so no traffic was disrupted.

“CN would like to apologize for any inconvenience as a result of this incident,” said Olivier Quenneville, a CN public affairs representative.

Hylo, Alta is approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Lac La Biche.