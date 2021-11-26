13 unvaccinated employees terminated from Guelph General Hospital

Officials with the Guelph General Hospital say 13 staff members were terminated for not filling the hospitals COVID-19 vaccine policy.

A spokesperson for the hospital said on Friday that "many were casual and part time " and that they worked in a "variety of roles."

The spokesperson said they wouldn't release their positions due to privacy concerns.

Last week, dozens of staff members were terminated from Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital for not complying with their vaccine mandate.