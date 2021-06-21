13 vehicles impounded, 70 tickets issued after police break up weekend car rallies in Waterloo Region

Police impounded more than a dozen vehicles and doled out 70 tickets following car rallies in Waterloo Region this weekend.

Officials say the rallies took place throughout the region on Saturday night and were dispersed by Waterloo regional police, York regional police and Barrie police.

Ten vehicles were impounded as a result of the investigation for offences including stunt driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Three more vehicles were impounded for impaired operation, with each driver receiving a 90-day licence suspension.

Another 70 tickets were handed out for offences including unsafe vehicles, no licence, no insurance, no muffler, improper braking system, improper tires and cannabis being readily available to a driver.

Police say several other moving and equipment violations also resulted in tickets.

The rallies were attended by many individuals who live outside the region, according to a Monday release.

Anyone with information about the weekend car rallies is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.