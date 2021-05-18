13-year-old airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in Pictou County, N.S.

A 13-year-old youth has been airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after an ATV crash Sunday night in Egerton, Nova Scotia.

Pictou County District RCMP say at 6:10 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to an off-road collision on Lamont Road.

Police say the ATV left the road and went into the ditch. The 13-year-old driver was taken to hospital in Halifax with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.