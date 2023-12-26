13-year-old arrested following break-in at condo construction site, Regina police say

A police operation on Christmas Eve that involved multiple units concluded after a 13-year-old youth was taken into custody.

Regina police were dispatched to a condominium construction site on the 3000 block of Trombley Street at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 after a break-in was reported by a security company in the area.

Police officers, with the help from its aerial support and canine units, established a perimeter around the site in Regina’s The Towns neighbourhood.

After police arrived, the suspect attempted to flee but was caught by the canine unit soon after.

The 13-year-old suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused is set to appear in provincial youth court on the charge on Feb. 5, 2024.