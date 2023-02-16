13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons

Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons in the community of Southwood earlier this week.

Officers were called to the 10200 block of Elbow Drive S.W. at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of an assault outside the eatery.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe the victim got into an argument with a group of youth while inside the Tim Hortons.

The group left, then, as the man exited, they began to clash again.

Police say it was during the confrontation outside that one of the youth stabbed the man.

The youth and the victim were not known to one another, according to officers.

The teen accused of stabbing the victim is 13 and thus cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Police say the victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

"The Calgary Police Service would like to thank the numerous citizens who took the time to speak with officers after witnessing this violent incident," said police in a Thursday news release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.