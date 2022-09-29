13-year-old charged after sawed-off rifle allegedly found during search: Regina police

A 13-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons charges after police allegedly discovered a sawed-off rifle during a search of a Regina apartment.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it received a report on Tuesday from an individual who said they had received photos from an acquaintance showing a gun.

Officers found the sender of the photos near an apartment in the 3800 block of Retallack Street, police said. He was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Following further investigation, police received permission to search an apartment nearby. During the search, RPS said officers discovered a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle. A boy was arrested at the apartment and charged.

He cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, store firearm contrary to regulations, possession of a weapon for purpose dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, obstruct peace officer and fail to comply with conditions of a release order.

The accused made his first appearance in Youth Court on Wednesday morning.