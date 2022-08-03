13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police

A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.

According to police, officers were called on Monday at 7 p.m. to the 600 block of Alfred Avenue for a stabbing report. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police used a chest seal on the wounds until an ambulance arrived. The teen was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said another 13-year-old girl was found in the area and taken into custody, and a knife was found in the area.

Officers allege the teen confronted the victim and her 12-year-old friend in a playground in the 200 block of McKenzie Street, attacked them and stole their property. Police believe the attack was unprovoked.

The 13-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of robbery and assaulting a peace officer.

The teen was detained in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.