13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP

Warning: the following story contains disturbing details.

A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.

Moose Lake RCMP said it happened July 6, when a community member in Mosakahiken Cree Nation saw a deceased puppy hanging from a stop sign.

Investigators determined that a group of around 10 youth, aged nine to 13, had been in a park in the early morning hours, allegedly hurting several puppies. A passerby chased the kids away.

Mounties found a total of four dead puppies at the scene. Investigators said the puppies had all been significantly hurt before they died.

“This is a very concerning act for the RCMP and the community,” said Sergeant Rick Sinclair, Moose Lake RCMP Detachment Commander in a news release. “Many community members care deeply for their dogs. We appreciate the assistance we received during the investigation. We are working with the community and our partners to find a way forward, focusing on healing and providing resources to families.”

Because children under 12 cannot be charged, only one 13-year-old youth was arrested. They are being charged with killing animals and cruelty to animals causing unnecessary suffering.