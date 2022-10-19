13-year-old cyclist taken to hospital following collision in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said a cyclist has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in Kitchener.
Police said two cyclists, a 13-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man, were crossing Ottawa Street North near Midland Drive on their bikes when they were struck.
The collision closed a portion of Ottawa Street North for several hours for the police investigation.
Police tweeted about the road closure just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Ottawa Street North will be closed in both directions for the investigation,” police said in the tweet.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSURE:
Collision at Ottawa Street North and Midland Drive.
Ottawa Street North will be closed in both directions for the investigation.
Please avoid the area.
More details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/Gi8kkRW9v7
