13-year-old dies following rollover near Moosomin, Sask.

A 13-year-old is dead following a vehicle rollover near Moosomin on Thursday morning.

Moosomin RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on rural road 1313, north of Moosomin, around 9:05 a.m., according to a release from RCMP.

EMS, officers, and Moosomin Fire and Rescue responded immediately, the release said. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Moosomin, later died in hospital from his injuries and his family has been notified.

Moosomin RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are investigating.