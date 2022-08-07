13-year-old faces multiple assault charges

Timmins Police investigated a mid-morning incident that occurred at a Wende Street residence on Aug. 4, police said in a press release Friday.

Officers responded to the occurrence where a youth had entered into a verbal dispute with the 58-year-old resident of the address.

The disagreement escalated and the accused allegedly assaulted the resident who suffered minor injuries.

"The responding Timmins Police officers were able to identify, locate and arrest the male suspect a short distance from the original scene," said police in the release.

Under further investigation, police determined that a similar assault had occurred days earlier involving the same teen suspect and a 10-year-old victim.

The suspect was taken into police custody and charged with two counts of assault, three counts of failing to comply with a sentence order and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

The allegations have not been proven in court.