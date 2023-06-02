13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
A 13-year-old girl was walking to school on a gravel pathway near 76 Avenue and 95 Street between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. when a man grabbed the back of her neck, Edmonton police said.
She broke free and fled to her school.
The attacker is 30 to 40 years old, approximately six feet tall, and has dark facial hair and a face tattoo, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.
Investigators want to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have seen a man in the area who matches that description.
The girl and the man don't know each, detectives believe.
She's receiving support for the Zebra Child Protection Centre.
A neighbourhood resident said the attack sounded "terrifying."
"There's definitely some crime in this neighbourhood but typically there's some people around so you would not expect someone to be grabbed, but I personally don't typically go into the ravine by myself…it's too isolated," the woman said.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
A neighbourhood resident said the attack sounded "terrifying."
-
Labatt Brewing Company employees could walk off job if new deal is not reachedUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.