13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school

A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.

A Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said school resource officers were contacted by the school on the 2400 block of Retallack Street around 8 a.m. after staff learned of possible threats made by the girl who is also a student at the school.

The school was put into “secure the building mode” for most of Friday morning while officers investigated, RPS said.

The girl was found and placed under arrest shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to RPS

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, has been charged with uttering threats.

She’s scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 6.

According to RPS, “secure the building” occurs when there is a real or reported threat outside of a school.

This results in activities continuing inside a school, but outdoor activities are curtailed and access in and out of the school is carefully controlled, RPS said in the release.