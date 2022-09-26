13-year-old girl charged following Regina high school lockdown: police
A 13-year-old girl is facing numerous weapons charges following a lockdown incident at a Regina high school last week.
F.W. Johnson Collegiate was locked down for several hours on Friday morning after a report that a youth had pointed a firearm at a staff member and then left, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Police said a suspect was located at a house on the 1300 block of Fleet Street. She was arrested and taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m.
Shortly after the arrest, police located an airsoft gun believed to have been involved in the incident that looked like a long barrelled assault rifle, RPS said.
Following investigation, a 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence and carrying a concealed weapon, according to RPS.
She was scheduled to appear in Provincial Youth Court on Monday morning.
There were no reports of shots fired inside the school and no one was physically harmed, according to police.
Six other schools in the area were placed into secure-the-building mode as a result of the incident.
