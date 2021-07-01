13-year-old girl drowns at Wetaskiwin, Alta. park

Rescue crews worked to locate a teenager who was swimming with family and friends in a recreational area in Wetaskiwin, Alta., but did not resurface.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that they received a call around 2:26 p.m. Thursday of a 13-year-old girl who went into the water at By-the-Lake Park in Wetaskiwin.

Mounties said that they assisted firefighters and water rescue crews with the search to locate the girl.

The Central Alberta Recovery Divers Service (CARDS) located the girl in the water, who was then transported to Wetaskiwin Hospital.

Attempts were made to rescuscitate the 13-year-old, however, she was pronounced dead, police say.

“RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to family, friends, and the community,” Mounties said in a statement. “Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to thank the public and those involved in the search.”