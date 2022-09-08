13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted at a Toronto convenience store, police say
Toronto police are looking for the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a convenience store in late August.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the girl was approached by the suspect on Aug. 29, at around 6:30 p.m., at a store near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue.
Police say the man spoke to the girl, took her hand, then sexually assaulted her.
The girl told staff what happened and they then contacted the police.
TPS describes the suspect as a 6’ tall man in his 20s with a thin build, and pierced ears. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black baseball hat, and black shoes.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a four-door silver Toyota sedan.
Police are asking anyone with information of the incident to call them at 416-808-7474. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com.
