13-year-old offered ride by stranger near Surrey elementary school, RCMP investigating
A suspicious interaction near an elementary school in Surrey on Monday is under investigation.
Mounties say a 13-year-old was walking in the 8600 block of 159th Street around 8:20 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown man who allegedly offered her a ride to school.
A woman interrupted the brief interaction, causing the man to drive away, according to a statement Surrey RCMP issued Tuesday.
Investigators are now looking to speak with that witness, who is described as a woman in her 20s.
Mounties say she was wearing a black coat and walking a small beige poodle at the time of the confrontation.
The man that approached the teen is described as Black, aged between 30 and 40 years old and clean shaven.
“The intentions of this man are unknown and investigators are working to identify all involved parties in order to determine the intent of the interaction,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.
Anyone with information or security video from the area of the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
